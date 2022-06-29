Michigan Highway Landings - Northern Agility 22-1

Northern Agility 22-1 focused on contested logistics and the ability to conduct Integrated Combat Turns (ICTs) in an austere environment. The exercise's most noteworthy portion was the highway landings of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, followed by the first-ever ICTs conducted on a public road.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848854
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-GD886-422
|Filename:
|DOD_109084743
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
