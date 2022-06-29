Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Highway Landings - Northern Agility 22-1

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. River Bruce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Northern Agility 22-1 focused on contested logistics and the ability to conduct Integrated Combat Turns (ICTs) in an austere environment. The exercise's most noteworthy portion was the highway landings of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, followed by the first-ever ICTs conducted on a public road.

