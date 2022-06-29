Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Highway Landings- Northern Agility 22-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALGER, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 107th Fighter Squadron, 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard (ANG), U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, in Grand Ledge, U.S. Air Force UH-28 1st Special Ops Wing from Hurlburt Field, Florida, MC-12 Liberty from the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma, C-145A Skytruck from the 919th Special Operations Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and C-146A Wolfhound from the 6th Special Operations Squadron, Duke Field, Florida, land and take off from a highway during Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training during Northern Agility-1 22 in Alger County, located in the Upper Peninsula of Mich., June 28, 2022. The Northern Agility exercise series exemplifies the MI ANG’s progressive vision for fighter forward arming and refueling training that will land aircraft in an austere landing zone, continuing to champion ACE and adaptive basing concepts for the U.S. Air Force. ACE not only requires novel equipment, but also innovative Airmen that can support the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) concept. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848849
    VIRIN: 220629-F-GU004-0414
    Filename: DOD_109084518
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ALGER, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highway Landings- Northern Agility 22-1, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Northern Agility 22-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT