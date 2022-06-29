Highway Landings- Northern Agility 22-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 107th Fighter Squadron, 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard (ANG), U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, in Grand Ledge, U.S. Air Force UH-28 1st Special Ops Wing from Hurlburt Field, Florida, MC-12 Liberty from the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma, C-145A Skytruck from the 919th Special Operations Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and C-146A Wolfhound from the 6th Special Operations Squadron, Duke Field, Florida, land and take off from a highway during Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training during Northern Agility-1 22 in Alger County, located in the Upper Peninsula of Mich., June 28, 2022. The Northern Agility exercise series exemplifies the MI ANG’s progressive vision for fighter forward arming and refueling training that will land aircraft in an austere landing zone, continuing to champion ACE and adaptive basing concepts for the U.S. Air Force. ACE not only requires novel equipment, but also innovative Airmen that can support the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) concept. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden)