    49th Wing Airmen depart for RIMPAC

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (June 21, 2022) - U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 49th Wing depart Holloman Air Force Base for Rim of the Pacific 2022 June 21, 2022. This is the first time the 49th Wing will be participating in the RIMPAC exercise. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 19:14
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    RIMPAC2022

