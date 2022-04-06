163d Maintenance Group Proves Mission Capable Airmen Concept

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 163d Maintenance Group prove Multi-Capable Airmen concept by creating five-man teams to recover, fuel, arm and relaunch the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft, March Air Reserve Base, California, June 4, 2022. Due to the aircrafts new auto take-off and land software update, maintenance Airmen are able to travel anywhere the aircraft can land without the need of a pilot locally which extends the aircrafts range and time on target. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 16:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848839
|VIRIN:
|220604-F-RZ465-894
|Filename:
|DOD_109084068
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
