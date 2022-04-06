163d Maintenance Group Proves Mission Capable Airmen Concept

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 163d Maintenance Group prove Multi-Capable Airmen concept by creating five-man teams to recover, fuel, arm and relaunch the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft, March Air Reserve Base, California, June 4, 2022. Due to the aircrafts new auto take-off and land software update, maintenance Airmen are able to travel anywhere the aircraft can land without the need of a pilot locally which extends the aircrafts range and time on target. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter)