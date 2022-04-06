Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    163d Maintenance Group Proves Mission Capable Airmen Concept

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    163d Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 163d Maintenance Group prove Multi-Capable Airmen concept by creating five-man teams to recover, fuel, arm and relaunch the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft, March Air Reserve Base, California, June 4, 2022. Due to the aircrafts new auto take-off and land software update, maintenance Airmen are able to travel anywhere the aircraft can land without the need of a pilot locally which extends the aircrafts range and time on target. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848839
    VIRIN: 220604-F-RZ465-894
    Filename: DOD_109084068
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 163d Maintenance Group Proves Mission Capable Airmen Concept, by MSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MQ-9
    MCA
    163d Attack Wing
    163d ATKW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT