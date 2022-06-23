El agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de EE. UU., Kevin Wright, habla sobre los peligros que enfrentarán los migrantes al intentar cruzar ilegalmente la frontera hacia los Estados Unidos.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 14:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848836
|VIRIN:
|220623-H-D0456-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109083955
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Reports 004: Peligros de la Frontera/Informes de CBP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
