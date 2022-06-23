Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Reports 004: Peligros de la Frontera/Informes de CBP

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    El agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de EE. UU., Kevin Wright, habla sobre los peligros que enfrentarán los migrantes al intentar cruzar ilegalmente la frontera hacia los Estados Unidos.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    border
    migrants
    Border Patrol
    CBP
    cbpreports

