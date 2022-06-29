Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a moderated discussion with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on “NATO After Madrid,” in Madrid, Spain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a moderated discussion with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on “NATO After Madrid,” in Madrid, Spain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 14:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 848832
    Filename: DOD_109083881
    Length: 00:32:48
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken
    Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares
    “NATO After Madrid,”

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT