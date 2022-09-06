Patoka Lake is home to two hives of honeybees – each containing 20,000 to 60,000 of the flying little pollinators. Those interested in learning about pollinators and how they fit into the ecosystem can visit Patoka Lake in Dubois, Indiana to see some local pollinators in action.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848830
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-GI410-523
|Filename:
|DOD_109083861
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|IN, US
|Hometown:
|DUBOIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The buzz around Patoka Lake is that pollinators are an important part of nature, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
