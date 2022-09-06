Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The buzz around Patoka Lake is that pollinators are an important part of nature

    IN, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Patoka Lake is home to two hives of honeybees – each containing 20,000 to 60,000 of the flying little pollinators. Those interested in learning about pollinators and how they fit into the ecosystem can visit Patoka Lake in Dubois, Indiana to see some local pollinators in action.

    This work, The buzz around Patoka Lake is that pollinators are an important part of nature, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisville
    USACE
    nature
    Patoka
    pollinators

