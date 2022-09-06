The buzz around Patoka Lake is that pollinators are an important part of nature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Patoka Lake is home to two hives of honeybees – each containing 20,000 to 60,000 of the flying little pollinators. Those interested in learning about pollinators and how they fit into the ecosystem can visit Patoka Lake in Dubois, Indiana to see some local pollinators in action.