Robins Airman working to bring innovative tool to Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848829" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA. – Tech. Sgt. Darnell Head, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 6 airframe powerplant general master instructor, operates the prototype of a brake removal tool currently designed for the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 6, 2022. The 461st Air Control Wing’s Liberaider SPARK Innovation Hub connected Head with a group of Arizona State University engineering students who created the drawings and built the prototype, which can aid the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)