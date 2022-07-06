ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA. – Tech. Sgt. Darnell Head, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 6 airframe powerplant general master instructor, operates the prototype of a brake removal tool currently designed for the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 6, 2022. The 461st Air Control Wing’s Liberaider SPARK Innovation Hub connected Head with a group of Arizona State University engineering students who created the drawings and built the prototype, which can aid the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)
Robins Airman working to bring innovative tool to Air Force
