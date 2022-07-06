Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins Airman working to bring innovative tool to Air Force

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA. – Tech. Sgt. Darnell Head, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 6 airframe powerplant general master instructor, operates the prototype of a brake removal tool currently designed for the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 6, 2022. The 461st Air Control Wing’s Liberaider SPARK Innovation Hub connected Head with a group of Arizona State University engineering students who created the drawings and built the prototype, which can aid the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 13:55
    Category: Interviews
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Robins Air Force Base
    461st Air Control Wing
    Spark Innovation Hub

