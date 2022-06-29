Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 3: Advanced Manufacturing - Part 1

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    In this episode, AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith talk with Andrea Benson, AMCOM Chief of Advanced Manufacturing.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:13:26
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

