In this episode, AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith talk with Andrea Benson, AMCOM Chief of Advanced Manufacturing.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848824
|VIRIN:
|220629-O-CT301-282
|Filename:
|DOD_109083805
|Length:
|00:13:26
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 3: Advanced Manufacturing - Part 1, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
