African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848821
|VIRIN:
|220629-Z-PV458-0000
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109083764
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, African Lion 2022, by PFC Emily Held and SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
