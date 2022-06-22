Informational video of how to effectively report a flare sighting off Plum Island, June 22, 2022. If you happen to see and report a flare, be mindful of the direction and the height. This information can aide the Coast Guard is determining a searchable direction and distance offshore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 12:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848819
|VIRIN:
|220622-G-CA140-969
|Filename:
|DOD_109083643
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
