Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Report a Flare sighting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Informational video of how to effectively report a flare sighting off Plum Island, June 22, 2022. If you happen to see and report a flare, be mindful of the direction and the height. This information can aide the Coast Guard is determining a searchable direction and distance offshore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848819
    VIRIN: 220622-G-CA140-969
    Filename: DOD_109083643
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Report a Flare sighting, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    report
    flare
    how
    sighting
    clock method

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT