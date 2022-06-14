Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve senior leader makes history at America’s birthplace

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, and Air Vice-Marshal Mick Smeath, British defence attache to the United States, made history upon visiting Independence Hall in Philadelphia June 14, marking the first time an American and a British military officer have shared space inside the building in any official capacity since 1777 when British forces occupied Philadelphia and American officers were imprisoned inside Independence Hall where they were interrogated by British officers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848808
    VIRIN: 220614-A-VX676-406
    Filename: DOD_109083531
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve senior leader makes history at America’s birthplace, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Independence Hall
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Rodney Faulk
    Mick Smeath

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT