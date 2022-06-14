Army Reserve senior leader makes history at America’s birthplace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848808" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, and Air Vice-Marshal Mick Smeath, British defence attache to the United States, made history upon visiting Independence Hall in Philadelphia June 14, marking the first time an American and a British military officer have shared space inside the building in any official capacity since 1777 when British forces occupied Philadelphia and American officers were imprisoned inside Independence Hall where they were interrogated by British officers.