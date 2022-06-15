Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th CES Airmen preform Prime BEEF training

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in Prime Basic Engineer Expeditionary training, June 15-16, 2022, on Fort Bliss, Texas. The purpose of Prime BEEF training is to ensure Airmen are deployment-ready by putting them through a variety of small unit tactics exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    This work, 49th CES Airmen preform Prime BEEF training, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

