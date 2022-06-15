Airmen from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in Prime Basic Engineer Expeditionary training, June 15-16, 2022, on Fort Bliss, Texas. The purpose of Prime BEEF training is to ensure Airmen are deployment-ready by putting them through a variety of small unit tactics exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 11:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848807
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-TY635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109083521
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 49th CES Airmen preform Prime BEEF training, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
