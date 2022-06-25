Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 98 people to Haiti

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Islamorada and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crews respond to an unsafe, overloaded and disabled Haitian sailing vessel about 40 miles southeast of Islamorada, Florida, June 25, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti on June 29, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Islamorada's crew)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848805
    VIRIN: 220623-G-G0107-1208
    Filename: DOD_109083473
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 98 people to Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sector key west
    haiti
    Station Islamorada
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

