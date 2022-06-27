Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) Mid-launch Reminder

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Civilian Workforce Transformation

    The FEVS is open through July 22, 2022.

    Let your voice be heard, take the FEVS today!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 11:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 848797
    VIRIN: 210630-A-VX884-001
    Filename: DOD_109083432
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) Mid-launch Reminder, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEVS
    Army Civilian Career Management Activity
    Army Civilian Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT