    B-Roll SJAFB Base Honor Guard

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Seymour Johnson Base Honor Guard Airmen perform flag folding ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 29, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848796
    VIRIN: 220629-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_109083431
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll SJAFB Base Honor Guard, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE

    SJAFB

    Base Honor Guard

    TAGS

    Professionalism
    Base Honor Guard

