MEOP Battle Rhythm

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kevin Ashely, a pianist with 1st Marine Division Band, explains a typical day for a Marine Musician. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|06.17.2022
Date Posted: 06.29.2022
|Interviews
