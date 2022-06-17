Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEOP Battle Rhythm

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kevin Ashely, a pianist with 1st Marine Division Band, explains a typical day for a Marine Musician. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 11:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 848795
    VIRIN: 220617-M-JC323-1043
    Filename: DOD_109083430
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEOP Battle Rhythm, by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    musicians
    marines
    music
    band
    meop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT