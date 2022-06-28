Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Nationals Salute National Guard

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Washington Nationals honored members of the National Guard during Branch Appreciation Day at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2022. Members of the National Guard were featured in the pregame ceremonies to honor National Guard Night.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848776
    VIRIN: 220628-A-TA175-727
    Filename: DOD_109083165
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Nationals Salute National Guard, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Washington Capitols
    D.C. Guard
    District of Columbia National Guard

