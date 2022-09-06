Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADAB Airmen and Soldiers certify in Basic Combatives Instructor Course

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen attached to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Al Dhafra Air Base were certified June 9, 2022, to serve as first-level instructors in hand-to-hand combat techniques after a week long course at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Participants fight through a "circle of love" challenge, which involves an individual wrestling multiple opponents, pushing through fatigue, while practicing escape techniques.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 08:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848750
    VIRIN: 220609-F-UU934-672
    Filename: DOD_109082977
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 

    TAGS

    centcom
    afcent
    Army
    380 aew
    Basic Combatives Instructor Course

