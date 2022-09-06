ADAB Airmen and Soldiers certify in Basic Combatives Instructor Course

Airmen attached to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Al Dhafra Air Base were certified June 9, 2022, to serve as first-level instructors in hand-to-hand combat techniques after a week long course at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Participants fight through a "circle of love" challenge, which involves an individual wrestling multiple opponents, pushing through fatigue, while practicing escape techniques.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 08:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848750
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-UU934-672
|Filename:
|DOD_109082977
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA, AE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
