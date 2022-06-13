Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Fighters Maintain Readiness

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Firefighters maintain readiness through exercises to ensure they are always ready in case of emergencies at Kunsan Air Base, June 13, 2022. A firefighter needs 100 hours of training minimum before being legally allowed to enter the interior of a burning building. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 02:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 848690
    VIRIN: 220613-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109082601
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Fighters Maintain Readiness, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    AFN
    South Korea
    fire truck
    Firefighter
    Kunsan

