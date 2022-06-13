Firefighters maintain readiness through exercises to ensure they are always ready in case of emergencies at Kunsan Air Base, June 13, 2022. A firefighter needs 100 hours of training minimum before being legally allowed to enter the interior of a burning building. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 02:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|848690
|VIRIN:
|220613-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109082601
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Fighters Maintain Readiness, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
