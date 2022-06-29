Marines with VMFA(AW)-533 Conduct Aviation Training Relocation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848687" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 533 conducted flight operations as part of the Aviation Training Relocation (ATR) program at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during the month of June, 2022. Marines with VMFA(AW)-533 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to enhance squadron readiness and conduct joint-level training as part of the ATR. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)