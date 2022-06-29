Marines with VMFA(AW)-533 Conduct Aviation Training Relocation

U.S. Marines with All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 533 conducted flight operations as part of the Aviation Training Relocation (ATR) program at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during the month of June, 2022. Marines with VMFA(AW)-533 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to enhance squadron readiness and conduct joint-level training as part of the ATR. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
