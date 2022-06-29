Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with VMFA(AW)-533 Conduct Aviation Training Relocation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    06.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 533 conducted flight operations as part of the Aviation Training Relocation (ATR) program at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during the month of June, 2022. Marines with VMFA(AW)-533 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to enhance squadron readiness and conduct joint-level training as part of the ATR. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 04:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848687
    VIRIN: 220629-M-MY099-1001
    Filename: DOD_109082569
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with VMFA(AW)-533 Conduct Aviation Training Relocation, by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    Aviation
    MAG-12
    GATR
    Guam ATR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT