A video of David Lee discussing his non-profit organization, which earned him the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 21:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848669
|VIRIN:
|220628-F-OP101-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109082445
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan teen wins Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation, by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
