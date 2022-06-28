Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan teen wins Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A video of David Lee discussing his non-profit organization, which earned him the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 21:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848669
    VIRIN: 220628-F-OP101-001
    Filename: DOD_109082445
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    This work, Osan teen wins Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation, by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operation homefront
    military child of the year
    innovation
    team osan
    music echoes

