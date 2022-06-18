Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, and eight A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 190th Fighter Squadron arrived at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, June 4, 2022. The 124th FW, along with a number of other guard units, participates in Agile Rage ‘22, a National Guard Bureau-led effort to train on the Air Force’s agile combat employment mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 20:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848662
|VIRIN:
|220618-F-VT588-292
|Filename:
|DOD_109082375
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Rage 2022, by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT