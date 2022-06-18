Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Rage 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, and eight A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 190th Fighter Squadron arrived at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, June 4, 2022. The 124th FW, along with a number of other guard units, participates in Agile Rage ‘22, a National Guard Bureau-led effort to train on the Air Force’s agile combat employment mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 20:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848662
    VIRIN: 220618-F-VT588-292
    Filename: DOD_109082375
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Rage 2022, by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    department of defense
    national guard bureau
    united states air force
    124th fighter wing
    agile rage 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT