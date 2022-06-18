agile rage 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848662" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, and eight A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 190th Fighter Squadron arrived at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, June 4, 2022. The 124th FW, along with a number of other guard units, participates in Agile Rage ‘22, a National Guard Bureau-led effort to train on the Air Force’s agile combat employment mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)