    411th Engineering Battalion conducts training exercises at Schofield Barracks

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    The 411th Engineering Battalion conducted training for Soldiers, at Schofield Barracks on June 2 through June 5. The unit, which falls under the 9th Mission Support Command, training and field exercises were part of a scheduled battle assembly for the Army Reserve unit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 19:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848657
    VIRIN: 220603-A-GS113-001
    Filename: DOD_109082283
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 411th Engineering Battalion conducts training exercises at Schofield Barracks, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9thMSC 411th Schofield Barracks Blackhawk STX Hawaii

