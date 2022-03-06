The 411th Engineering Battalion conducted training for Soldiers, at Schofield Barracks on June 2 through June 5. The unit, which falls under the 9th Mission Support Command, training and field exercises were part of a scheduled battle assembly for the Army Reserve unit.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 19:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848657
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-GS113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109082283
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 411th Engineering Battalion conducts training exercises at Schofield Barracks, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT