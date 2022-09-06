Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220609-SAS-PACUP-NBHC NAVY MEDICAL READINESS TRAINING UNIT SASEBO CHANGE OF CHARGE-MC2 STEPHEN STROMBERG

    JAPAN

    06.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    220609-N-HI741-0001
    Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit Sasebo conducts a change of charge ceremony in Sasebo, Japan.
    (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 19:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848656
    VIRIN: 220609-N-HI741-0001
    Filename: DOD_109082282
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220609-SAS-PACUP-NBHC NAVY MEDICAL READINESS TRAINING UNIT SASEBO CHANGE OF CHARGE-MC2 STEPHEN STROMBERG, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

