Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220421-SAS-SNS-MEGANEIWA-MC2 CHAMPLAIN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    220421-N-HI741-MC2 CHAMPLAIN
    A sights and sounds video of the Meganeiwa in Sasebo, Japan.
    (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 19:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848647
    VIRIN: 220421-N-HI741-060
    Filename: DOD_109082273
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220421-SAS-SNS-MEGANEIWA-MC2 CHAMPLAIN, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT