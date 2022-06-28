NATO Summit 2022: Arrivals at the Royal Gala Dinner (US, France, Germany, Italy)

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrive at the Royal Gala Dinner hosted by H.M. King Felipe VI, at the Royal Palace in Madrid, on 28 June 2022, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848630
|VIRIN:
|220628-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109082014
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
