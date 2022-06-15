Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Heritage Month 2022 - Why I serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Maj. Marquessa Keith serves because she wanted to do something greater than herself.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 16:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848621
    VIRIN: 220615-O-LJ922-843
    Filename: DOD_109081914
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT