1st Special Forces group (Airborne) Green Berets conduct a military engagement with the Philippine National Police - Maritime Group, 2nd Special Operations Unit and the Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force throughout the month of June, 2022, near Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This military engagement provided an opportunity for the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force and U.S. Green Berets to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with each other in an effort to enhance interoperability while sharing new ideas for maritime operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 17:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848615
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-AI707-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109081875
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Special Operations maritime experts exchange knowledge in Palawan, Philippines, by SPC Luis Samayoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
