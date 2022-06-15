Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations maritime experts exchange knowledge in Palawan, Philippines

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Spc. Luis Samayoa 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    1st Special Forces group (Airborne) Green Berets conduct a military engagement with the Philippine National Police - Maritime Group, 2nd Special Operations Unit and the Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force throughout the month of June, 2022, near Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This military engagement provided an opportunity for the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force and U.S. Green Berets to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with each other in an effort to enhance interoperability while sharing new ideas for maritime operations.

    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH 

    This work, Special Operations maritime experts exchange knowledge in Palawan, Philippines, by SPC Luis Samayoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

