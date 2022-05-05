The future of the Army is software, designed by Soldiers, for Soldiers.
Tomorrow's conflicts are beyond the battlefield where every second counts.
The Army Software Factory enables soldiers to find solutions at the speed of relevance.
Iterative software development allows Army coders to incorporate feedback from end-users to resolve challenges before they become problems. Direct communication with military assets and their environments during software development streamlines solutions and opens up an infinite number of possibilities for operational support. From the battlefields of the future to day-to-day garrison tasks, the Army Software Factory is making it easier for Soldiers to manage career progression, track appointments, and other daily tasks.
This work, Software Factory, by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS
