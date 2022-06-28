Guard members refuel C-130 for Northern Agility 22-1

MARQUETTE, Mich.-- Michigan National Guard members receive, unload and refuel two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 182d Airlift Wing, Peoria Air National Guard Base, Illinois, at Sawyer International Airport during the Northern Agility 22-1 exercise, June 28, 2022. Northern Agility 22-1 tests the rapid insertion of an Air Expeditionary Wing into a bare-base environment, to establish logistics and communications and enhance the ability to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848608
|VIRIN:
|220628-Z-HE811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109081679
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARQUETTE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
