Guard members refuel C-130 for Northern Agility 22-1

MARQUETTE, Mich.-- Michigan National Guard members receive, unload and refuel two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 182d Airlift Wing, Peoria Air National Guard Base, Illinois, at Sawyer International Airport during the Northern Agility 22-1 exercise, June 28, 2022. Northern Agility 22-1 tests the rapid insertion of an Air Expeditionary Wing into a bare-base environment, to establish logistics and communications and enhance the ability to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd)