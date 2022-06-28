Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members refuel C-130 for Northern Agility 22-1

    MARQUETTE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd 

    Michigan National Guard

    MARQUETTE, Mich.-- Michigan National Guard members receive, unload and refuel two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 182d Airlift Wing, Peoria Air National Guard Base, Illinois, at Sawyer International Airport during the Northern Agility 22-1 exercise, June 28, 2022. Northern Agility 22-1 tests the rapid insertion of an Air Expeditionary Wing into a bare-base environment, to establish logistics and communications and enhance the ability to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARQUETTE, MI, US 

    This work, Guard members refuel C-130 for Northern Agility 22-1, by TSgt Jason Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    National Guard Bureau
    ACE
    U.S. Air Force
    michigan national guard
    agile combat employment
    Northern Agility 22-1

