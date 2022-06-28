Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Change of Command Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.28.2022

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa bids farewell to Gen. Christopher Cavoli and welcomes Gen. Darryl A. Williams as the new commanding general during a change of command ceremony on Clay Kaserne June 28, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848597
    VIRIN: 220628-A-KD154-0001
    Filename: DOD_109081548
    Length: 00:50:48
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether

