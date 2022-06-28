U.S. Army Europe and Africa bids farewell to Gen. Christopher Cavoli and welcomes Gen. Darryl A. Williams as the new commanding general during a change of command ceremony on Clay Kaserne June 28, 2022.
|06.28.2022
|06.28.2022 14:41
|Package
|848597
|220628-A-KD154-0001
|DOD_109081548
|00:50:48
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|0
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
