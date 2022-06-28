U.S. Army Europe and Africa Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, relinquishes command to Gen. Darryl A Williams June 28, 2022, on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. General Cavoli was the first commander of the newly integrated U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)



Speakers:



1. Gen. Tod Wolters, Commander, U.S. European Command

2. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Outgoing Commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa

3. Gen. Darryl Williams, Incoming Commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa