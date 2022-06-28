Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Theodosius Santalov 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, relinquishes command to Gen. Darryl A Williams June 28, 2022, on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. General Cavoli was the first commander of the newly integrated U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)

    Speakers:

    1. Gen. Tod Wolters, Commander, U.S. European Command
    2. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Outgoing Commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    3. Gen. Darryl Williams, Incoming Commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848589
    VIRIN: 220628-A-YN770-001
    Filename: DOD_109081335
    Length: 00:21:37
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Change of Command, by PFC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT