U.S. Army Europe and Africa Change of Command

Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, relinquishes command to Gen. Darryl A Williams June 28, 2022, on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. General Cavoli was the first commander of the newly integrated U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
Speakers:
1. Gen. Tod Wolters, Commander, U.S. European Command
2. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Outgoing Commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa
3. Gen. Darryl Williams, Incoming Commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 13:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848589
|VIRIN:
|220628-A-YN770-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109081335
|Length:
|00:21:37
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
