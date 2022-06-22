Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Twilight Tattoo | June 22, 2022

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    SSG Erica Schwartz, a musician with the U.S. Army Strings, shares about what the Twilight Tattoo is, and her experience representing the U.S. Army.

    The U.S. Army’s Twilight Tattoo is an action-packed military pageant featuring Soldiers from ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own." Twilight Tattoo is appropriate for school-age children and enjoyed by all ages! Learn more about upcoming shows at https://twilight.mdw.army.mil/

    LTG Jody Daniels, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosted the Twilight Tattoo on June 22, 2022, at Fort Myer.


    Video By LT Tim Yao, SSG David Graves, and Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848586
    VIRIN: 220622-A-KJ871-002
    Filename: DOD_109081329
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Twilight Tattoo | June 22, 2022, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

