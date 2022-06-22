U.S. Army Twilight Tattoo | June 22, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SSG Erica Schwartz, a musician with the U.S. Army Strings, shares about what the Twilight Tattoo is, and her experience representing the U.S. Army.



The U.S. Army’s Twilight Tattoo is an action-packed military pageant featuring Soldiers from ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own." Twilight Tattoo is appropriate for school-age children and enjoyed by all ages! Learn more about upcoming shows at https://twilight.mdw.army.mil/



LTG Jody Daniels, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosted the Twilight Tattoo on June 22, 2022, at Fort Myer.





Video By LT Tim Yao, SSG David Graves, and Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro