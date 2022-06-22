SSG Erica Schwartz, a musician with the U.S. Army Strings, shares about what the Twilight Tattoo is, and her experience representing the U.S. Army.
The U.S. Army’s Twilight Tattoo is an action-packed military pageant featuring Soldiers from ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own." Twilight Tattoo is appropriate for school-age children and enjoyed by all ages! Learn more about upcoming shows at https://twilight.mdw.army.mil/
LTG Jody Daniels, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosted the Twilight Tattoo on June 22, 2022, at Fort Myer.
Video By LT Tim Yao, SSG David Graves, and Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro
|06.22.2022
|06.28.2022 13:16
|Video Productions
|848586
|220622-A-KJ871-002
|DOD_109081329
|00:01:41
|DC, US
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Army Twilight Tattoo | June 22, 2022, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
