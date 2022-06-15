Caraibes 22: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in the Caribbean Sea

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 conduct flight operations during French-Caribbean exercise Caraibes 22 in the Caribbean Sea, June 15, 2022. Caraibes 22 is a French-led, large-scale, joint-training exercise in the Caribbean involving naval, air and land assets, from the French, U.S., and regional forces focused on responding to simulated natural disasters. This footage contains an MV-22B Osprey flying over the Caribbean Sea, members of the Netherland Marine Corps boarding an MV-22B Osprey, members of the French Armed Forces boarding an MV-22B Osprey, Marines transporting NATO allies, and an MV-22B Osprey landing and taking off at Sainte-Rose, Guadalupe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caleb Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848585
|VIRIN:
|220628-M-NU401-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109081328
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SAINTE-ROSE, GP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
