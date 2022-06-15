Caraibes 22: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in the Caribbean Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 conduct flight operations during French-Caribbean exercise Caraibes 22 in the Caribbean Sea, June 15, 2022. Caraibes 22 is a French-led, large-scale, joint-training exercise in the Caribbean involving naval, air and land assets, from the French, U.S., and regional forces focused on responding to simulated natural disasters. This footage contains an MV-22B Osprey flying over the Caribbean Sea, members of the Netherland Marine Corps boarding an MV-22B Osprey, members of the French Armed Forces boarding an MV-22B Osprey, Marines transporting NATO allies, and an MV-22B Osprey landing and taking off at Sainte-Rose, Guadalupe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caleb Stelter)