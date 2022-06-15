Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caraibes 22: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in the Caribbean Sea

    SAINTE-ROSE, GUADELOUPE

    06.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Caleb Stelter 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 conduct flight operations during French-Caribbean exercise Caraibes 22 in the Caribbean Sea, June 15, 2022. Caraibes 22 is a French-led, large-scale, joint-training exercise in the Caribbean involving naval, air and land assets, from the French, U.S., and regional forces focused on responding to simulated natural disasters. This footage contains an MV-22B Osprey flying over the Caribbean Sea, members of the Netherland Marine Corps boarding an MV-22B Osprey, members of the French Armed Forces boarding an MV-22B Osprey, Marines transporting NATO allies, and an MV-22B Osprey landing and taking off at Sainte-Rose, Guadalupe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caleb Stelter)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 14:26
    Location: SAINTE-ROSE, GP

    This work, Caraibes 22: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in the Caribbean Sea, by Cpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    international
    French Army
    Netherlands Marine Corps

