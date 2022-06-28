Maj. Gen. (Select) Steven G. Edwards, incoming Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) commander, receives the colors from Maj. Gen. David H. Tabor, the outgoing commander. Gen. Tod D. Wolters, Commander of U.S. European Command, presided over the SOCEUR change of command ceremony at Stuttgart, Germany, June 28, 2022. With special guest, Gen. Richard D. Clarke, Commander of Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), and presenting the colors Command Master Chief Petty Officer Peter C. Musselman.
|06.28.2022
|06.28.2022 12:44
|B-Roll
|848574
|220628-Z-WX003-1001
|DOD_109081245
|00:01:34
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|MISSOULA, MT, US
|0
|0
This work, Special Operations Command Europe Change of Command for Maj. Gen. (Select) Steven G. Edwards B-Roll, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
