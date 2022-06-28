Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Command Europe Change of Command for Maj. Gen. (Select) Steven G. Edwards B-Roll

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Maj. Gen. (Select) Steven G. Edwards, incoming Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) commander, receives the colors from Maj. Gen. David H. Tabor, the outgoing commander. Gen. Tod D. Wolters, Commander of U.S. European Command, presided over the SOCEUR change of command ceremony at Stuttgart, Germany, June 28, 2022. With special guest, Gen. Richard D. Clarke, Commander of Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), and presenting the colors Command Master Chief Petty Officer Peter C. Musselman.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848574
    VIRIN: 220628-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_109081245
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Hometown: MISSOULA, MT, US

    This work, Special Operations Command Europe Change of Command for Maj. Gen. (Select) Steven G. Edwards B-Roll, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #change of command #SOCEUR #EUCOM #Stuttgart #Germany

