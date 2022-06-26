Members from the 110th Wing Civil Engineering Squadron renovate the Tama Hills Recreation Center, Japan, June 16, 2022, during the 110th Civil Engineering Deployment for Training(DFT).
The DFT program provides valuable training opportunities normally not available in home station scenarios, allowing airmen to train on equipment they will likely operate during a deployment but might not have on their home base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848567
|VIRIN:
|220626-F-SB302-500
|Filename:
|DOD_109080982
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 110th Civil Engineer Squadron: DFT, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT