Ramstein Air Base has their first pride month 5K color run June 25, 2022. Pride 5K Color Runs purpose is to help bring awareness to the LGBQT+ community as part of the Air Force campaign for diversity and inclusion.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 10:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848560
|VIRIN:
|220625-F-ZV099-141
|Filename:
|DOD_109080795
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride Month Color Run 2022, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Germany
Diversity
Air Force
Inclusion
5K Color Run
LGBQT+
