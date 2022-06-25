Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride Month Color Run 2022

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Air Base has their first pride month 5K color run June 25, 2022. Pride 5K Color Runs purpose is to help bring awareness to the LGBQT+ community as part of the Air Force campaign for diversity and inclusion.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848560
    VIRIN: 220625-F-ZV099-141
    Filename: DOD_109080795
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Pride Month Color Run 2022, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany

    Diversity

    Air Force

    Inclusion

    5K Color Run

    LGBQT+

