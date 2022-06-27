U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, arrive at Sawyer International Airport, Michigan, in support of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training during the Northern Agility 22-1 exercise, June 27, 2022, here. The Northern Agility 22-1 exercise tests the rapid insertion of an Air Expeditionary Wing into a bare-base environment, to establish logistics and communications and enhance the ability to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848558
|VIRIN:
|220627-F-GU004-0352
|Filename:
|DOD_109080792
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MARQUETTE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Agility 22-1 B-Roll, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
