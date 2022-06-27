Northern Agility 22-1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, arrive at Sawyer International Airport, Michigan, in support of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training during the Northern Agility 22-1 exercise, June 27, 2022, here. The Northern Agility 22-1 exercise tests the rapid insertion of an Air Expeditionary Wing into a bare-base environment, to establish logistics and communications and enhance the ability to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden)