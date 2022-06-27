Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Agility 22-1 B-Roll

    MARQUETTE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, arrive at Sawyer International Airport, Michigan, in support of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training during the Northern Agility 22-1 exercise, June 27, 2022, here. The Northern Agility 22-1 exercise tests the rapid insertion of an Air Expeditionary Wing into a bare-base environment, to establish logistics and communications and enhance the ability to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848558
    VIRIN: 220627-F-GU004-0352
    Filename: DOD_109080792
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: MARQUETTE, MI, US 

    This work, Northern Agility 22-1 B-Roll, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Northern Agility 22-1

