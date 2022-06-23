1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment conducts live-fire tests with Robotic Combat vehicles at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on June 23, 2022. Project Origin is a testing and demonstration platform for emerging technologies, the data from which helps U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and their Cross-Functional Team partners inform the Robotic Combat Vehicle campaign of learning.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 06:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848522
|VIRIN:
|220627-A-JC307-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109080420
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment conducts live-fire tests with robotic combat vehicles, by SPC Joshua Casson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
