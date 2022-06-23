Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment conducts live-fire tests with robotic combat vehicles

    GERMANY

    06.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Casson 

    7th Army Training Command

    1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment conducts live-fire tests with Robotic Combat vehicles at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on June 23, 2022. Project Origin is a testing and demonstration platform for emerging technologies, the data from which helps U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and their Cross-Functional Team partners inform the Robotic Combat Vehicle campaign of learning.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 06:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DE

    This work, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment conducts live-fire tests with robotic combat vehicles, by SPC Joshua Casson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    ProjectOrigin

