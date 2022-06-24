U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, the outgoing commanding general for 3rd Marine Logistics Group, hands off the colors to Brig. Gen. Adam Chalkley, the oncoming commanding general for 3rd MLG, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 02:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848514
|VIRIN:
|220624-M-PM375-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109080271
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd MLG Change of Command Ceremony, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
