USAFMCOM Command Climate Survey

Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Barry W. Hoffman, USAFMCOM deputy to the commander, deliver a video message to USAFMCOM employees about the Defense Organizational Climate Survey from the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 27, 2022. The survey is just one touchpoint USAFMCOM’s command team is using across the command’s 49 locations to hear directly from employees and help resolve issues. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)