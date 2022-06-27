Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Barry W. Hoffman, USAFMCOM deputy to the commander, deliver a video message to USAFMCOM employees about the Defense Organizational Climate Survey from the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 27, 2022. The survey is just one touchpoint USAFMCOM’s command team is using across the command’s 49 locations to hear directly from employees and help resolve issues. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 22:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848508
    VIRIN: 220627-A-IM476-1001
    Filename: DOD_109080188
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    TAGS

    USAFMCOM
    Command Climate Survey
    DEOCS

