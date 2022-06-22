18th Aggressor Squadron refuel broll

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, receive fuel from a 92nd Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during a training sortie for RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, June 22, 2022. The 18th Aggressor Squadron supports RFA by sharing its knowledge of adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures to participating units, ensuring the United States and its allies receive the best air combat training possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
|06.22.2022
|06.27.2022 20:02
|B-Roll
|848502
|220622-F-UN330-2001
|DOD_109079892
|00:27:27
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
KC-135 Stratotanker
F-16 Fighting Falcon
