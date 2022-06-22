18th Aggressor Squadron refuel broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, receive fuel from a 92nd Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during a training sortie for RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, June 22, 2022. The 18th Aggressor Squadron supports RFA by sharing its knowledge of adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures to participating units, ensuring the United States and its allies receive the best air combat training possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)