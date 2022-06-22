Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Aggressor Squadron refuel broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, receive fuel from a 92nd Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during a training sortie for RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, June 22, 2022. The 18th Aggressor Squadron supports RFA by sharing its knowledge of adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures to participating units, ensuring the United States and its allies receive the best air combat training possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 20:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848502
    VIRIN: 220622-F-UN330-2001
    Filename: DOD_109079892
    Length: 00:27:27
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Aggressor Squadron refuel broll, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    Alaska
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT