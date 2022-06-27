U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan and Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard’s Grand Ledge Army Aviation Support Facility, Grand Ledge, Michigan, perform wet-wing refueling on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 127th Wing during the Northern Agility 22-1 exercise, June 27, 2022. A wet-wing defuel transfers fuel from the wings of an aircraft to either another expeditionary fuel bladder or a fuel truck while the engines run.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848495
|VIRIN:
|220627-F-GD886-820
|Filename:
|DOD_109079771
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Agility 22-1 Wet Wing Defuel, by SSgt River Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
