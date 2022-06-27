Northern Agility 22-1 Wet Wing Defuel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan and Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard’s Grand Ledge Army Aviation Support Facility, Grand Ledge, Michigan, perform wet-wing refueling on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 127th Wing during the Northern Agility 22-1 exercise, June 27, 2022. A wet-wing defuel transfers fuel from the wings of an aircraft to either another expeditionary fuel bladder or a fuel truck while the engines run.