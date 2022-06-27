Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Agility 22-1 Wet Wing Defuel

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. River Bruce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan and Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard’s Grand Ledge Army Aviation Support Facility, Grand Ledge, Michigan, perform wet-wing refueling on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 127th Wing during the Northern Agility 22-1 exercise, June 27, 2022. A wet-wing defuel transfers fuel from the wings of an aircraft to either another expeditionary fuel bladder or a fuel truck while the engines run.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848495
    VIRIN: 220627-F-GD886-820
    Filename: DOD_109079771
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Northern Agility 22-1 Wet Wing Defuel, by SSgt River Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Northern Agility 22-1
    U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command

