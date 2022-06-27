Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship 86 miles south of Southwest Pass, La.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 62-year-old man Monday from the Carnival Glory cruise ship approximately 86 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient, his wife and a shipboard nurse, and took them to University Medical Center in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848477
    VIRIN: 220627-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109079491
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    medevac
    NOLA
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Southwest Pass

