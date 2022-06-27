Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship 86 miles south of Southwest Pass, La.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 62-year-old man Monday from the Carnival Glory cruise ship approximately 86 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient, his wife and a shipboard nurse, and took them to University Medical Center in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)