A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 62-year-old man Monday from the Carnival Glory cruise ship approximately 86 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient, his wife and a shipboard nurse, and took them to University Medical Center in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848477
|VIRIN:
|220627-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109079491
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship 86 miles south of Southwest Pass, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT