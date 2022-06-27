Day 1 - USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51): 31 Years of Excellence

The guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) is celebrating 31 years since the ship's commisioning. Learn more about one of the U.S. Navy's most successful classes of ships, leading up to the commissioning anniversary on July 4. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848467
|VIRIN:
|220627-N-OW182-102
|Filename:
|DOD_109079086
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
