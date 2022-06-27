Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 1 - USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51): 31 Years of Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    The guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) is celebrating 31 years since the ship's commisioning. Learn more about one of the U.S. Navy's most successful classes of ships, leading up to the commissioning anniversary on July 4. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848467
    VIRIN: 220627-N-OW182-102
    Filename: DOD_109079086
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Anniversary
    Arleigh Burke
    Commissioning
    History
    DDG 51

