Day 1 - USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51): 31 Years of Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) is celebrating 31 years since the ship's commisioning. Learn more about one of the U.S. Navy's most successful classes of ships, leading up to the commissioning anniversary on July 4. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham/Released)