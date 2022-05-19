Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS Cleveland's Educator's Workshop; Why Attend?

    AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Nello Miele 

    4th Marine Corps District

    Carrie Jacobs, a school official with Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio, speaks about her experience at the 2022 Marine Corps Educator's Workshop at Akron, OH., May 19, 2022. The purpose of the workshop is for educators to learn about the process of recruit training to better support their students who are interested in joining the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848443
    VIRIN: 220519-M-ZL739-937
    Filename: DOD_109078819
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: AKRON, OH, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, RS Cleveland's Educator's Workshop; Why Attend?, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRC
    ERR
    4MCD

