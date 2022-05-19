Carrie Jacobs, a school official with Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio, speaks about her experience at the 2022 Marine Corps Educator's Workshop at Akron, OH., May 19, 2022. The purpose of the workshop is for educators to learn about the process of recruit training to better support their students who are interested in joining the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848443
|VIRIN:
|220519-M-ZL739-937
|Filename:
|DOD_109078819
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|AKRON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RS Cleveland's Educator's Workshop; Why Attend?, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
