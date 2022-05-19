RS Cleveland's Educator's Workshop; Why Attend?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Carrie Jacobs, a school official with Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio, speaks about her experience at the 2022 Marine Corps Educator's Workshop at Akron, OH., May 19, 2022. The purpose of the workshop is for educators to learn about the process of recruit training to better support their students who are interested in joining the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)