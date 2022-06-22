Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Independence Day

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Fourth of July marks the historic date in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed by The Second Continental Congress. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848441
    VIRIN: 220622-M-JE726-965
    Filename: DOD_109078797
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Minute: Independence Day, by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INDEPENDENCE DAY
    FOURTH OF JULY
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    USMCHistory

