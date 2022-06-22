LTG Jody Daniels, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosted the Twilight Tattoo on June 22, 2022, at Fort Myer.
The U.S. Army’s Twilight Tattoo is an action-packed military pageant featuring Soldiers from ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own." Twilight Tattoo is appropriate for school-age children and enjoyed by all ages! Learn more about upcoming shows at https://twilight.mdw.army.mil/
Video By LT Tim Yao, SSG David Graves, and Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848426
|VIRIN:
|220622-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109078563
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Daniels Hosts Twilight Tattoo, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT