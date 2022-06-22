Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Daniels Hosts Twilight Tattoo

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    LTG Jody Daniels, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, hosted the Twilight Tattoo on June 22, 2022, at Fort Myer.

    The U.S. Army’s Twilight Tattoo is an action-packed military pageant featuring Soldiers from ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own." Twilight Tattoo is appropriate for school-age children and enjoyed by all ages! Learn more about upcoming shows at https://twilight.mdw.army.mil/


    Video By LT Tim Yao, SSG David Graves, and Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848426
    VIRIN: 220622-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_109078563
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 

