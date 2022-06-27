Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-Summit press conference by NATO Secretary General (opening remarks)

    BELGIUM

    06.27.2022

    The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, gave a press conference to preview the NATO Summit in Madrid, on 27 June 2022 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.
    2022 NATO Summit Programme
    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 08:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 848413
    VIRIN: 220627-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109078420
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: BE

    SG remarks
    NATO Summit 2022

