Pre-Summit press conference by NATO Secretary General (opening remarks)

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, gave a press conference to preview the NATO Summit in Madrid, on 27 June 2022 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.
Find out more
2022 NATO Summit Programme
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 08:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|848413
|VIRIN:
|220627-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109078420
|Length:
|00:07:27
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT